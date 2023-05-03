Bella Vista Club News

Apple Computer Users Club

1st Thursday

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at the Bella Vista Public Library's Community Room on Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. May's meeting will focus on a close look at the control center on your iPhone or iPad. The control center offers quick access to various controls for your device. Learn what is available in the control center and how to customize it to your needs. Other topics include simple ways to take better pictures with your iPhone and various camera settings that are available. Apple topics Q and A will be included as time permits.

Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Mac Computers.

All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

BV Computer Club

2nd Monday

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meed on May 8 in room 1001 on the lower level of the Highland Crossing Building located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. A premium Dell laptop valued at $800 will be auctioned off at the meeting with a starting bid of $195. This is a fundraiser for the club and the public is invited for the bidding and is welcome to join the meeting. The May 8 program is titledd Power Toys for Windows. The following classes will also be offered in May:

Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New and Security 1 are now on the website and will be held in the Computer Lab

Help Clinics, May 6 and May 17, in the Computer Lab

Genealogy SIG, May 19, in the Computer Lab

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

NWA Letter Writers

2nd Tuesday

The NWA Letter Writers group will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 4 p.m., in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library at 11 Dickens Place. Everyone is welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

BV ChristianWomen's Connection

2nd Wednesday

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, May 10, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Melanie Golightly from Lenexa, Kan. Her message is titled "Pursuing Perfection -- Provided with Peace." The special feature will be "Custom Design Hair Solutions" by Amanda Wambold.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, May 5. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Thursday, May 11, at Tea Kettle Falls in the Madison Wildlife Management Area. This is a 4.2 mile loop hike. There will be hiking in a creek so hikers will likely get their feet wet.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society (BVBBS) meeting for the public has been scheduled for Saturday, May 13 in the Community Room at the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end before noon.

The society will give some history and functions of BVBBS, talk about monitoring and maintaining a bluebird house, as well as the functions of the nest box. There will be bluebird nest and egg displays, as well as other cavity nesting species, and various handouts. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about BVBBS and bluebirds, go to the website, bvbluebirds.com. Contact email is bell[email protected]

Ozark Creative Artists

2nd Saturday

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet on Saturday, May 13, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279) in Bella Vista, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Member Becky Tomlinson will teach a class on how to paint a sunflower using acrylic paint. Attendees are asked to bring a base coated 12x12 canvas, wood, or masonite in their choice of bright blue, calypso blue or prussian blue. One side of the surface should be darker than the other. Also bring paper towels, a water container and tracing paper. For brushes bring a 1" wash, ½" wash, (2) No. 12 flat brushes, one new and one old, and a No. 8 round brush. The paints and pattern will be supplied. Those attending may bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at: 262-308-4454.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information go to wishingspringgallery.net.

Perfect Harmony

Women's Barbershop Chorus

Mondays

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (enter at the north door). No previous experience or tryouts are required to join and women of all ages are invited to experience barbershop singing. Visitors are welcome at rehearsals. The chorus stresses that if you do not feel well, or have a fever please stay home. Masks are up to each individual but not required. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment events, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Veteran's Wall of Honor

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps to teach the important history of our great nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately half an hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected] or call Julie at 479-696-8867 or write to P. O. Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR. 72715.

