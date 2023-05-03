Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Free senior exercise classes are available to the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista will celebrate Gifts of Women on Sunday, May 14. Guest preacher will be the Reverend Carol Clark, the Presbytery of Arkansas Church Builder and will welcome Marci Robertson, Grants Manager from the Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services Foundation.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice begins at 5:30 p.m.

Interested in ping pong? Everyone is invited to join in on Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Looking for "community"? There are a number of Community Life Groups available for individuals to choose from. Contact the church office.

Paper Crafters meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend this group to make and deliver cards to local groups.

The ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) will meet for breakfast at Papa Mikes on Thursday, May 4, at 8 a.m.

"Escape From Alcatraz" will be a special presentation for the community on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. The program will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation.

For more information on any of these programs, send an email to [email protected]; call 479-855-1126; or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

On Friday, May 12, United Lutheran will host the 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse which will include the Bella Vista Strings performing with at least 14 string performers. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and includes specialty coffees, appetizers and great fellowship. All are welcome to attend the free event. The 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship will not meet during the months of June, July and August and will start up again in September.

The first Intranational Village Food Festival will kick off Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. with a Louisiana Shrimp Boil. Cost is $15 and limited meals are available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held 3 days Thursday October 19 -21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista. Phone: 479-855-1325.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

There will be only one worship service on April 30 and it will be at 9:30 a.m.

Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Supper will be provided.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. If you have any questions, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Sonday Riders will meet on May 7 at 2 p.m. in the front parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community who are in need. "Best Choice" labels are also collected at the pantry. Donations of these labels have aided in putting money towards food items.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design, non-denominational, open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

They meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]