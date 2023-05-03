Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

April 17

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: One employee washed their hands, but did not rub their hands together for at least 10 seconds. Multiple containers of food (sauces, meats and cut vegetables) were uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Cooked goat in hot-hold unit at 124 degrees. Multiple containers of food in walk-in cooler and dry storage area are not labeled with what they contain. Multiple scoops in seasonings/spices did not have handles and were stored in the food. In upright cooler, one scoop was stored in a sauce with no handle.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods. Multiple seasoning/spice containers have an accumulation of food residue on the lids and sides of containers. Walls in kitchen area have an accumulation of grease and food residue. Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink, allowing for water to pool.

India Mart - Food Store

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple boxes and bags stored directly on the floor in back storage area.

Core violations: None

India Mart - Restaurant

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Food employee is wearing rings and bracelets during food preparation. Lactic acid sanitizer at 0 ppm for wiping cloths.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Area around dish wash area has some food residue and grease build-up.

Sunny's

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 106, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No ingredients listed on items for customer self-service. Plastic chute of ice machine has a small amount of growth.

April 18

Tavola

108 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Facility is not maintaining shellstock tags for 90 days or dating the tags when the last oyster from the batch is sold.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Freezer near food prep area has started to rust along the edges and is no longer smooth and easy to clean. Ice machine is held together with duct tape and is missing a piece of its paneling.

April 19

Auntie Anne's

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Using disposable drinking cups in bulk items.

Boys & Girls Club

2260 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Comfort Suites

2011 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handsink blocked with rolling trash can. No internal ambient thermometer in pantry unit that has pickles which require refrigeration during storage.

Concordia Retirement Community

1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Sliced cheese at 44 degrees in the kitchen refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Rodent droppings in the dry storage area by the back door. The test strips on site were damaged.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. There is a gap under the outside kitchen door located beside the dry storage room. No sanitizer in the sanitizer wiping cloth bucket in the kitchen.

Core Brewing Company

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine is not reaching proper sanitizing temperatures.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: The top left hand three rows of product are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employees hair is not effectively restrained by wearing visor. Back refrigerator is leaking water onto the floor.

Four Points by Sheraton

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: New handsink has not been installed.

Say Si Bon

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sandwich checked in the front part of the sandwich grab-and-go was 50 degrees. Thermometer in the unit is reading 40 degrees. Breakfast sandwiches in the Boars Head cooler were at 48 degrees and chicken wrap at 46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Smokewood American Grill

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: No sanitizer concentration is being dispensed into the dish machine at the bar. Wash cycle at the back of the house dish machine is not reaching proper wash temperature, therefore the final plate temperature is not reaching 160 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at the bar handwashing sink. No test strips to check the sanitizer concentration for the bar dish machine.

Core violations: Rack in the bottom of the glass freezer at the bar is rusty and no longer in good condition.

April 20

Cafe USA

426 Towncenter N.E., Suite E, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Packages of sirloin over packaged whole turkey in the walk-in cooler and box of bacon stored on a shelf over boxes of packages of cooked ham. Olives in prep table at 45 degrees and heavy cream in prep table refrigerator at 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Menu lacks asterisking. No test strips.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Harps - Food Store

404 Towncenter N.E., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Cans that were dented on the seal were being sold in the mark-down bin.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Packages of raw bacon and sausage stored on shelving over packages of fully cooked ham. Packages of raw chicken and raw beef stored on shelving over raw fish. Ice bagged at the store was not labeled with the location where the item was bagged.

Harps - Deli & Bakery

404 Towncenter N.E., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Stacked pan of shrimp at 117 degrees and stacked pan of okra at 104 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Home2 Suites

3100 S.E. Pointe Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No soap available at kitchen handsink.

Core violations: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.

Table Grocery Market

108 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: Bottled juices (lemonades mixed with other fruits) are not pasteurized and did not have a warning label.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: Coolers in cook/prep area have food items that are above 41 degrees (pico de gallo at 44 degrees, diced tomatoes at 43 degrees and cut avocado at 44 degrees). Lids are being kept open. Walk-in cooler had food items that were above 41 degrees (tomatillo salsa at 50 degrees, milk at 48 degrees and cole slaw dressing at 48 degrees).

Priority foundation violations: No hand soap at bakery area handwash sink. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink was labeled as a quaternary ammonium based sanitizer. Sanitizer in bottle was actually a lactic acid based sanitizer and was missing it's correct labeling. Thawing fish was still in vacuum package. Packaging was labeled for the fish to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing.

Core violations: Upright cooler near cook/prep station is missing a panel on the inside, exposing insulation. Wall in room with walk-in cooler has fallen apart, showing exposed brick. Some flooring in the kitchen area is cracked and no longer smooth and easy to clean.

April 21

High South Culinary Food Truck

3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The water to the handwashing sink was disconnected to allow delivery of new outside seating. In addition, during the disconnection a hose was stripped. Bacon jam dated April 5, 2023 and pimento cheese dated April 6, 2023 were not discarded.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 17 -- Crisp & Green, 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 11, Bentonville

April 18 -- Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, Bentonville; Crumbl Cookies, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville; Explore And Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Northwest Medical Center / Morrison Food Service, 3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

April 19 -- Coastal Roast, 1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Sweet Freedom Cheese - Retail, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; Sweet Freedom Creamery Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; Two Friends Books, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 47, Bentonville

April 20 -- Skylight Cinema / The Cutting Room, 350 S.W. A St., Bentonville

April 21 -- Dollar Tree, 2910 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville