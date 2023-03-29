TV hosts to open Marrs Mercantile general store

CENTERTON -- Dave and Jenny Marrs, stars of HGTV's hit home renovation show, "Fixer to Fabulous," wrapped up season 4 with a final episode on Tuesday, March 21, that showcases a very personal project they've been working on: the Marrs Mercantile.

Known for restoring historic homes across northwest Arkansas on the show, Dave and Jenny Marrs shifted their focus to renovating a historic building, originally opened in 1905 as the Bank of Centerton, into a retail store that will bear their name.

The store, located at 289 N. Main St., opens to the public on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. It will be preceded by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. with the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centerton and Mayor Bill Edwards.

Dave and Jenny will host a magazine signing from 12-1 p.m. that day on the store's patio. The couple will sign copies of the April issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine, featuring the entire Marrs family enjoying the newly renovated second-floor apartment above Marrs Mercantile on its cover.

Those who wish to shop on April 1 can register online for a designated time to access the store in order to help manage the flow of guests throughout the day. Supporters who want to come early or find themselves waiting in line can enjoy music and food trucks selling tasty treats at the Centerton City Park located directly across from Marrs Mercantile.

The store will sell locally-sourced goods and brand favorites that Jenny has used in this season's renovations, along with specially curated food and drink products that Dave and Jenny love. Aside from a handful of products that will feature logos of Dave and Jenny's various projects, most of the inventory will rotate throughout the year and be offered in limited quantities.

Home design and renovation fans will want to take in the beauty of the exposed brick walls and expertly crafted logo laid into the penny tile floors that span the store's interior. These historic features were an intentional design choice, as explained in a recent Facebook post on the Marrs Mercantile page, "Our goal when restoring the space was to preserve as many original elements as possible because we love the beauty and history of this place."

After teasing her followers with a picture of the dust-covered storefront in an Instagram post in July 2022, Jenny shared an update this past week. She explained what the couple has been working on behind the craft paper-covered windows from that original post: "At the time, we knew we wanted to do something amazing with this historic building on our little town's Main Street. We have dreamt of a way for this building to kick off the revitalization of this street and, while it took some time, we finally restored her and created something that we are really, really proud of."

Those interested in visiting the store on April 1 can stay up to date on the day's activities and schedule by following Marrs Mercantile on Instagram and Facebook @marrsmercantile.

About "Fixer to Fabulous"

Home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs bring old houses back to life in HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous." With a little love and a lot of talent, the husband-wife duo restores time-worn homes into contemporary living spaces in northwest Arkansas. The resourceful couple preserves and transforms the area's historic houses into charming, updated masterpieces. The show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT on HGTV.

About Dave and Jenny Marrs

Dave and Jenny Marrs, co-creators of Marrs Developing, live in a rescued and restored farmhouse with their five children, surrounded by an ever-growing number of beloved farm animals. Dave is an expert craftsman, builder and general contractor and Jenny leads the design side of their business. Their primary focus after family is on building community in their own backyard and around the world.