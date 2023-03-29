The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 29, 2023

Denise Meyer Eicken

Denise Meyer Eicken (March 4,1929; March 4, 2023) grew up in central Illinois, married, and is proceeded in death by her husband Leroy A. Eicken (1931 to 2006). A love story better than theirs has yet to be written. Denise is survived by her children, Iverson, Alan, Susan, and Nancy, as well as 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren; all who love her dearly.

A lifelong love of learning and teaching the arts began early for Denise. Her first job was giving piano lessons to other neighborhood kids. When hearing loss forced her to abandon a professional career in music, Denise changed majors to education and earned a teaching certificate. While raising her children she was a boy and girl scout leader, created fantastic Halloween costumes, and could not have been a better mother. Denise returned to teaching middle school art and music when her children entered high school. The productions she directed for her students to enact were amazing. Denise returned to school to earn her Master's in Education. In "retirement" she continued to teach at the Arkansas Children's Home, and then at the senior living residence where she lived.

Friendly, kind, and caring, Denise was often described by her children as a cross between Carol Burnett, and Lucile Ball. When she heard of this description Denise replied: "Yes, but what about the Queen"? It's true; when it was fun, she had a very regal side. Loving mother, wife, and friend, Denise will be sincerely missed.

PAID OBITUARY

Edward Lee Gotzh

Edward (Ed) Lee Gotzh, 57, died in Springdale, Ark., surrounded by family on March 18, 2023.

He was born in Cloquet, Minn., to Gerald (Jerry) and Phyllis Gotzh. His career as a professional truck driver started in 1984 working in Hibbing and Duluth, Minn. Later moving to Minneapolis, he worked several years for ABF Freight. In 2007 he moved to Bella Vista, and worked as a contracted driver for Fed Ex. Growing up in Minnesota, he enjoyed the outdoors and especially the yearly walleye fishing trips. His passionate/adventurous and mischievous nature started early with dirt bikes and fast cars. Eventually he found a love for riding.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Olga Gotzh, Bud and Marianne Lee; uncles, Tom Tester and Gene Smith.

He is survived by his daughters, Brianna and Kelsey Gotzh; parents, Gerald and Phyllis Gotzh; brother, Matt Graif; and sister, Paula (Jim) Anderson.

A family service will be held this summer to honor and celebrate his life.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Michael Evans Moravits

Michael Evans Moravits was born March 20, 1948, in Del Rio, Texas to Siedel Evans and Barbara Badge Moravits. He died March 22, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Jeffrey (Shannon) Moravits, William (Rosie) Moravits; sister, Patricia (Leslie) Browning; brother, Steven (Julie) Moravits; three bonus children, Chris (Amber) Hendricks, Joe (Renae) Hendricks, Amanda (John) Brashear; and six grandchildren

Final goodbyes will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista, Ark. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Joann Bender Schweitzer

Joann Bender Schweitzer, 92, of Bella Vista, died peacefully in her sleep on March 17, 2023 after a short illness.

She was born June, 3, 1930 in Keystone, Iowa to Esther and Robert Bender. The family moved to Cedar Rapids; she went to Washington High School and later met her husband, Bruce Schweitzer. They moved to Davenport, Iowa then on to Des Moines, Iowa for work with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She worked for Northwestern Bell too for 25 years and was a Telephone Pioneer. They retired to Bella Vista in 1979 where they used to vacation for many years. She enjoyed golf and bowling, travelling, gardening, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by her sister, Sarah Breidert of Cedar Rapids; her daughter, Becky Globokar (Mike, deceased); son, Scott Schweitzer (Lisa); and three grandchildren.

She will be interred at Bella Vista Cemetery beside her husband. There will be a small private gathering at that time.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

George William Van Houten

George William Van Houten, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Apple Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Centerton, Ark.

He was born Sept. 5, 1932, to Harry James and Grace Savada (Lee) Van Houten. He married Margaret Harden on June 10, 1951, in Fairview, Ill. She died July 4, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; six sisters; and one son, David Van Houten.

He is survived by one daughter, Patti Van Houten of Bella Vista; one son, Alan Van Houten of Washington, Iowa; and six grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at a later date in Fairview, Iowa.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Schweitzer



Eicken

