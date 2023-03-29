The Weekly Vista calendar of events

General

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista is offeering its church parking lot for residents to set up booths of garage sale items during the Citywide Garage Sale April 28-29. The church is asking for a donation of $25 for one spot or $45 for two spots. Part of the donations will go to funding Our Little Pantry on the church property. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available spaces in the grassy area around the museum's Settler's Cabin for individuals who would like to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale on April 28-29. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Rent is $25 for one space and $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. Refunds will be given only in case of rain. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m. with shutdown by 5 p.m. Vendor vehicle parking will be east of the booth area. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Anyone interested in renting one or more spaces is invited to contact Meads at 479-381-8546 for details.

United Lutheran Church will be holding the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The 5th Annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

March 31

The next Lenten Fish Fry at St. Bernard Catholic Church is March 31. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass Saturday from 4:30-5 p.m.; and Sunday from 8:30-9 a.m. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

April 3-7

Republic Services will offer a spring appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of April 3-7. Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted through noon on Thursday, March 30. There are two ways to register: email name, address and type of appliance to [email protected] or call 479-876-1255, opt. 7.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will NOT be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days. Call 479-876-1255 with any questions.

April 4

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will host "Perfect Harmony" under the direction of Karen Frankenfeld on April 4 at 1 p.m. at the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

"Perfect Harmony" is Bella Vista's women's barbershop chorus. Karen Frankenfeld has directed the chorus since 1999. She has over 40 years of experience teachng high school music in Missouri and Iowa and directing Sweeet Adeline chorus. Twenty to thirty ladies of all skill levels sing four-part harmonies. The chorus regularly entertains at civic functions as well as nursing homes, assisted living, etc. The chorus, just like Andante never charges for their performances. Contact [email protected] for more information. Andante is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs.org and Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

April 8

The Property Owners Association's Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Kingsdale Park this year. It begins with a bunny meet and greet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Parents are welcome to bring their own cameras for Easter Bunny photos.

The egg hunts are divided by age starting with 0-3 years old; 4-6; 7-9; and 10-12. Each age group will have its own designated field in which to hunt and the first group starts hunting at 10:30 a.m. Each age group starts about 15 minutes apart so parents with multiple children can watch each of them hunt for eggs. There's one golden egg, representing a larger prize, for each age group.

April 16

The community is invited to the Village Baptist Church for a performance of the John Brown University Cathedral Choir on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The church location is 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

April 18

The first tour of the Riordan Hall renovation is scheduled for Property Owners Association members interested in touring the building on Tuesday, April 18, at 3 p.m.

April 22

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a greenhouse plant sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Village Wastewater located at 380 Bella Vista Way. The group states that the plants are looking fantastic this year and include 1,200 tomato, zinnia and coleus potted plants. Appointments are not necessary this year, though the club will limit the number of persons inside the greenhouse at one time in order to make shopping safe for everyone.

April 28-29

The annual Citywide Garage Sale is set for the last weekend in April: Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. The city will advertise the event's locations while participants need only to set up their sales. Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before and during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc.

Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items to be sold, to [email protected], using Garage Sale as the subject line.

Those who operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved should contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

Follow the city's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more information on this event and visit the official Citywide Garage Sale page on the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

This is a rain or shine event.

May 12-13

The spring tent event at Wishing Spring Gallery is planned for May 12-13. The gallery is located off McNelly Road, close to Highway 71. It's on the banks of McKisic Creek, a few steps from the Razorback Greenway paved bike trail. Just beyond the gallery parking lot is a large grassy field that will be filled with pop-up tents containing all kinds of arts and crafts that weekend. The festival hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be available.

About 25 vendors are expected and applications are open to all crafters as long as they can pass the jury. For more information or for vendor applications, visit the website wishingspringgallery.net.