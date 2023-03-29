Passion for cycling

You don't have to go far to see someone riding a bicycle, and Phat Tire Bike Shop is now open in Bella Vista to serve the cycling crowd.

Seth Jacobs is manager of the store, which formerly was located just south of Bella Vista on Wishing Spring Road in Bentonville. The new store on Riordan Road opened Jan. 4 with a grand opening event on March 18.

Phat Tire was established in 2007 by Chris Brosh and Tim Robinson, who grew up in the area and wanted to share their passion of cycling with local residents, Jacobs said. The owners opened the first location on the square in Bentonville. Since then the business has grown to 13 locations, including Bella Vista, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale, as well as the following locations in Oklahoma: Broken Arrow, Edmond, Norman, Oklahoma City, Tulsa (downtown) and Tulsa (south).

Jacobs said the owners wanted to open a shop in Bella Vista because "It's a great place, (it) has some great trails and (they) saw a community that had a need." He added, "Bella Vista has over 100 miles of soft surface trails and the greenway keeps getting extended further and further each year. We saw a need up here."

He said the shop is a full service bike shop, a little heavy on mountain bikes (which is fine, he said, because the shop is 30 feet from a dirt trail), and also has e-bikes and rentals.

The shop has probably the second largest rental fleet of all Phat Tire's locations and he said customers are already taking advantage of the rental bikes. The shop is getting more rental bikes in and solidifying its selection for the year.

Customers of Phat Tire range from high school students and younger riders who are just getting started in bicycling, high-level athletes in their 20s and 30s and a lot of retirees from the village, Jacobs said. Visitors to the area arrive in "pockets" at different times throughout the year to ride the trails, he said, and those visitors frequent the store.

Also of note, Little Sugar Lofts are rentals upstairs in the building. There are four two-bedroom lofts, two studio lofts with a queen bed and pullout sofa and two studio lofts with bunk beds that sleep four people. For more information, go to phattirebikeshop.com/articles/little-sugar-lofts-bella-vista-ar-pg518.htm.