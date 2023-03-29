Eight items on work session list for Planning Commission

The Bella Vista Planning Commission will hold its monthly work session on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss eight items in advance of its regular session, which is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 4:30 p.m.

Both meetings will take place at the District Courtroom in the new Public Safety Building.

The agenda contains one item of old business and seven under new business.

The old business item is a large scale development proposal to redevelop and upgrade the existing concrete plant and parking lot at 350 Pinion Drive. The applicant is Mandy Bunch.

There are four rezone requests, all being made by Bella Vista Property Owners Association Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, to be discussed by the Planning Commission. They include:

A request to rezone the subject property located east of the intersection of Commonwealth Road and Euston Road, known as the Metfield Cart Barn, from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

A request to rezone the subject property at 700 Blowing Springs Road, known as the Blowing Springs RV Park, from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

A request to rezone the subject property at 3 Riordan Drive, known as Riordan Hall, from R-1, Single Family Residential to C-2, Light Commercial District.

A request to rezone the subject parcel west of Riordan Hall, known as the playground next to Riordan Hall, from R-1, Single Family Residential to C-2, Light Commercial District.

The Commission will also discuss a variance request on the septic system setbacks for a proposed septic system at 27 Glyndebourne Drive. The request is being made by Chad White.

Also on the agenda is a variance request submitted by Kevin Kowalski on the maximum number of dockside improvements allowed per parcel near 19 Davis Circle and a proposed dockside ordinance change. The proposed change would amend Sec. 109-185 with the intent to remove the restriction of one dock per parcel by striking subsection (d).

The final agenda item is a waiver request being made by applicant Jonathan Ely on the setback requirements for retaining wall placement for a proposed retaining wall at 13 Carole Rae Lane.