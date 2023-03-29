Earth Day at Hobbs State Park

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate Earth Day's 53rd year and Arkansas State Parks centennial year with a day of activities, food and drinks on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Food trucks will be on site for the event and a percentage of sales will benefit the park.

The agenda for the event follows:

Service Day 8-11 a.m.

Volunteers are essential in creating and maintaining Arkansas State Parks, including Hobbs. Join Park staff at the education pavilion for the second of four service days this year to celebrate the centennial year of Arkansas State Parks. Projects will include maintenance on the trail system. Lunch will be provided for volunteers and there will be drawings for door prizes. Volunteers need to register with Avery Blair, volunteer coordinator, by contacting [email protected] or calling 479-789-5009.

Birds and Breakfast 9-11 a.m.

Visitors will be able to see live songbirds captured by ornithologists and help release them after learning more about them. Breakfast snacks and beverages will be provided. This activity is sponsored by the Bluebird Shed, 3-D Pet Products and Friends of Hobbs.

Educational booths, kids' crafts

Educational booths and kids' crafts will be on the Ozark Plateau Trail next to the visitor's center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Booths are drop-in.

Musical performance by WildHeart

Jan and George Syrigos will perform a variety of tunes including jazz, pop, swing, bluegrass and rap – all full of facts and fun about the natural world -- from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Jan is a professional singer/songwriter with over 20 years' experience and George has been a professional vocalist for over 18 years. They are known for classics like "Reptile Rap," "Hairy not Scary," "Jabber Jaws," and new tunes like "Wiggle with the Armadillo Alphabet," "Buzzy Wuzzy Buggy Boogie" and "Scit, Scat, Diddly Doo." The Syrigos will be selling their CDs and DVDs with a portion of the proceeds donated to the park.

Centennial Recognition

Deputy Director of Arkansas State Parks Jeff King and Assistant Superintendent of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Jay Schneider will make remarks about the Arkansas State Parks Centennial from noon-12:45 p.m. Remarks will be followed by a ceremonial planting of Ozark chinquapin tree seeds and free cupcakes.

100 Years of Arkansas State Parks

Join Park Interpreter Chris and take a journey back to 1923 and the founding of the first Arkansas State Park, Petit Jean for a program from 2-2:45 p.m. Learn about Arkansas State Parks' mission and how the system has grown over the past 100 years to include 52 state parks.

For more information about this event call 479-789-5000.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.