Council approves rezone

A highly-debated request for a rezone of property located near Lancashire Boulevard and Buckstone Drive was approved by the Bella Vista City Council Monday night in a third and final reading during its meeting held at the District Courtroom.

The rezone was requested by Cooper Communities, Inc., which asked for a rezone from R-1, Residential Single-Family District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

The ordinance was one of seven passed by the City Council Monday night. All but one were advanced to a third and final reading before being passed after that third reading. There were also 10 ordinances passed during the regular session.

Four of the ordinances passed by the Council involved rezoning requests submitted by Bella Vista Property Owners Association Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson. those include:

A parcel located at 1 Euston Road (Metfield Clubhouse), requesting to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

A parcel located at 2271 Bella Vista Way (POA Golf Central), requesting to be rezoned from R-1, Single Family Residential District to C-2, Light Commercial District.

A parcel located at 948 Blowing Springs Road (northern-most section of Blowing Springs Park), requesting to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

A parcel located at 31 Hilltop Drive (Reserve/Metfield Rec Center of the Melanie Subdivision), requesting to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

The Council also passed an ordinance amending Appendix A: Table of Permitted Uses of Chapter 109 Zoning to make trails a use of right within all zones, and for other purposes, as well as an ordinance waiving the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Superior Automotive Group in the total amount of $114,000.00 for the purchase of three 2023 Dodge Charger police vehicles for use by the Bella Vista Police Department.

Also approved by the Council was an amendment to an ordinance regulating short-term rentals to provide greater flexibility concerning septic inspection requirements. The ordinance was passed along with an emergency clause, meaning the ordinance goes into effect immediately.

The Bella Vista Fire Department will be receiving a new vehicle after the Council passed a resolution awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Superior Automotive Group in an amount not to exceed $45,615.00 for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 truck for use by the fire department.

In other action the Council passed resolutions:

Authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Stryker Medical pursuant to a NASPO cooperative purchasing agreement for the purchase of two Cardiac Life Pak 15 v4 monitors in an amount not to exceed $90,000.00 for use by the fire department.

Amending the 2023 city budget to recognize and appropriate $84,985.00 in remaining unspent capital budget funding from 2022 to complete the purchase and installation of access control hardware and software for the new Public Safety Building.

Approving settlement of condemnation litigation against Willpett Investments, LLC, for acquisition of right of way and temporary construction easements related to the Mercy Way Improvement Project.

Authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract extension with Vance Brothers, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $2.73 per square yard for slurry street resurfacing.

Amending the 2023 budget to recognize various donation revenues of $189,729.12 and appropriating funding for designated purposes.

Amending the 2022 budget to recognize impact fee revenues totalling $602,000.00.

Amending the 2023 city budget to appropriate $33,350.35 from otherwise unappropriated and unrestricted financial reserves to the capital improvement budget to fund necessary plumbing repairs to City Hall.

Awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Diamond C Construction Co. in an amount of $221,589.00, plus a 15% contingency of $33,238.35 for the construction of Dogwood Drive roadway repairs.

Awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Brewer's Lawn Care in the amount of $44,368.60 for mowing and landscaping services for city facilities.