Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on March 20 in the game of Mexican Train were: Mabel Ashline, first, and Gloria Sperry, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate

Bridge

Winners March 16 were: North-South, Renee Charpie and Rebecca Vendel; and East-West, Becky Mncke and Diane Warren.

Winners March 21 were: North-South, Carol and Curtis Castle; and East-West, Jeff LaCaze and RuthAnn Vavrinek.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners March 21 were: first, Chris and Chris King (perfect score); second, Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third, Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; fourth, Karin Fowler and Dottie Seeley; honorable mention, Larry and Ginger Anderson.

Play is every Tuesday in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Email scores to [email protected]