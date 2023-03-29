Bella Vista in bloom

Springtime in Bella Vista is an awakening throughout the wooded terrain tucked between homes. Temperatures increase, the ground begins to warm, and the sun floods the forest floor for only a brief stretch of time, creating a short window to view tiny delights before they are gone for another year, and the tree cover fills in its thick green canopy.

During this very short window is when someone meandering along one of the 100 miles of trail in Bella Vista could see some common yet short-lived, and even some rare, species of wildflowers.

Ephemerals are the spring wildflowers that bloom on the forest floor in the early months of spring.

"They have to complete their entire life cycle before the trees leaf out," said master naturalist Cheryl Hall.

The early spring bloomers need the sunshine for photosynthesis, which they lose in the dense wooded areas of Bella Vista when the leaves return fully in the summer. But if you know where and when to look, you will spy these tiny glimpses of spring.

"I never consider spring is here until I see a plant called Harbinger of Spring," Hall said, adding that species was not yet found in Benton County until last year, when she spotted it first.

"It's kind of like trying to find a morel mushroom -- once you see one, you see a lot of them," she said.

The flower is a diminutive flower cluster with dark red anthers, she said, and is so tiny.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the harbinger of spring belongs in the parsley or carrot family, and "sometimes called pepper-and-salt, for the combination of tiny white petals and dark, rounded anthers." The flower clusters will appear before any foliage on the plant, which will look fernlike, and the plant will be anywhere from 3- to 8-inches tall.

Hall always loved wildflowers and photographing them. In 2017, she was trained as a master naturalist, and now can identify usual and unusual species of a myriad of plants and flowers.

She gets to spend her days doing what she loves -- walking the trails or driving certain areas in search of specific species of plants and flowers. When she finds a rare species, she reports it to the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. She even once found an unknown species right in her own backyard. When she bumped into the state's botanist by happenstance in Little Rock, she showed him a photo and he identified it for her as a rare species.

The importance of knowing about these species – when, where and how they thrive, as well as what eats them and what doesn't -- is that it can help preserve not just the native species in our area, but also the natural habitats of the insects, birds and animals that thrive thanks to them.

"Planting native species...is what supports our bees and pollinators," she said. "The new landscaping materials provide nothing, and some are even poisonous," she added, pointing to Nandina berries as an example of their toxicity because of their cyanide content.

Kay Curry, a planner for the city of Bella Vista with a keen knowledge of plants and trees, agreed there are certain trails in Bella Vista that have more of the early spring flowers than others. She recommended the portion of the Buckingham Trail near Lake Ann, where she has seen species such as the Trout Lily, Dutchman and Mayapple, among others.

The Trout Lily, also called the White Dogtooth Violet, has small white flowers with narrow, purplish mottled leaves. They are often found in a colony of nearly thousands of leaves with only a few producing flowers, according to the MDC.

The Dutchman's Breeches are odd-shaped, resembling "a series of miniature white knee breeches hanging on a line," according to the MDC. There will be four to 10 faint pink flowers on the stalk, attached by a single stem between two spurs (the breeches). Leaves are fernlike and bluish green. Watch out – these can be irritating to the skin.

The Mayapple, according to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, has blooms that resemble apple blossoms and leaves and flowers that are umbrella shaped. They have fragrant, white flowers at the fork of two leaves, with many stamens and a "large lemon-shaped berry."

The small five-petaled purple flowers you will see growing on toothed leaves are Rose Vervain, also called the Wild Verbena, according to the UADA. They love the sun and attract butterflies and other insects. They are less than 2 feet high and grow in low, bushy clusters of leaves.

Once the spring bloomers set their seeds and die off before the leaves come out, there are plenty of species that grow in full sun, Curry said, noting common flowers found in Bella Vista like Cone Flowers and Black-eyed Susans.

There are still plants that grow in the shady undergrowth of the forest, she said, but they aren't as beautiful and flowering.

Full sun loving wildflowers like the Wild Verbena can be easily found along the Back 40's Ledges trail, as there are several sections on that trail lacking any tree cover at all. The edges of the forest will aways have flowering plants that are tolerant to more shade, Hall added.

She once, by chance, found a wild orchid growing along Kingsland Road.

"Take your time, look around. You'll be surprised what you will see, and you will see it if you look for it," Hall said.

Even with late spring storms and freezes, they will be there.

"They are tolerant. They come up almost out of frozen ground. They are adaptive," she said.

Late spring snowstorms will even act as an insulator for some plants. It's the foreign species that can't make it through the freezes, she said.

"My favorite time to look is now – spring," she said. "The word ephemeral means short lived, and in a month, they will be gone."

"There's always a surprise out there," she said, if you know where to look and are patient.

Eastern Spring Beauty



Harbinger of Spring



Trout Lily



Wild Verbana



Invasive Honeysuckle



Native Honeysuckle

