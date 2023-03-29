Bella Vista Club News

The Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Bank OZK community room. The bank is located in Sugar Creek Center by Allen's Food Market. The next meeting is April 3. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. Those who have a project they would like to show can bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or participants can bring their own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information go to nwarkansaswomenschorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, with social time starting at 5:30 p.m. Knowledgeable members will be on hand during social time to help with tech issues including logging hours, sending photos and keeping up with scheduled events. The meeting will focus on preparing for the annual plant sale.

The meeting takes place in the Lodge at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville and is open to the public. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Tuesday, April 4th, on the Karst Trail at Hobbs State Park. This is a scenic hike along Beaver Lake. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Men's Chorus has changed the night of its rehearsals to Tuesday nights in an effort to appeal to more men interested in singing. Rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years and the members hope the chorus will continue for many years to come.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The April Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 23 Cargill Drive beginning at 9 a.m. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspiration speaker will be Pat Rohling from Valley Center, Kan. Her message is entitled "A Girl Named Peaches." Just in time for spring, our special feature will be "Gardening Secrets" by Gwen Kerr. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, April 7. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

Bella Vista Apple

Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets on the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. Subjects for the monthly meetings include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse located at 1 Pamona Drive off Scottsdale near I-49. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society -- Old Timers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society Old Timers group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, located at 1 Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista. For information on the Old Timers group please contact Paul Anderson at [email protected]

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists meet on the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Forest Hills Baptist Church located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. Taught by a member of the club or a national decorative artist, the group learns to paint with different mediums, colored pencils, ink and other applications each month. The group also offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Artists of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in learning more about this group text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Embroiderers Guild of America

The Bella Vista Chapter of the EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in Springdale. The March educational program will feature paper piecing techniques. No stitching experience is necessary and anyone interested in needlework is welcome to attend. For additional information visit bellavistaega.org.

