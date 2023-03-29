Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

On Palm Sunday, April 2, there will be only one worship service at 9:30 a.m. At this service the children bring in palm branches and the Confirmands will present their Faith Statements.

There will be a drive through Easter Story on April 1 and 2 from 7-9 p.m. See and hear the Easter story as you drive through the church parking lot.

On April 8 at 4 p.m. there will be an Easter Egg Hunt. Individuals can also get a "Your Family Photo on an Easter Story Cube." There will be separate age appropriate areas for younger children. Everyone is welcome.

GriefShare classes will begin April 4 and continue to June 27. This is a support group for those who have lost a loved one. The group meets in the church library every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. Please contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 with any questions.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m.

The Sonday Riders will begin riding again on April 2, meeting in the church parking lot at 2 p.m. for a fun day of riding. All 2-, 3- and 4- wheel riders are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community that are in need.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will be celebrating its 25-year anniversary on April 16 with a celebration. Charter members, regional ministers and a few previous ministers are expected to be in attendance. Alexander Campbell is one of those and will discuss the establishment of the Disciples of Christ. A potluck meal will be held after the worship service using recipes from the HC Church 2003 Cookbook. Dr. Nadine Burton from the Great River Region Ministry will present the special sermon.

Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on April 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church

of Bella Vista

Holy Week services for the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., are as follows: Palm Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Holy week services at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. are as follows: Palm Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, 11:30 a.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church will be opening up its parking lot on the corner of Cooper and Forrest Hills Road for those who would like to sell their items at the Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale April 28- 29. Anyone interested in renting a parking spot is asked to call the church office for more information at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran Church will hold its annual traditional Seder Meal on Thursday April 6 at 6 p.m. If interested in attending please contact the church office to reserve a meal.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year: Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Church will have a Good Friday Service on April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Village Baptist Church will host the John Brown University Cathedral Choir on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

Palm Sunday Weekend Worship: Celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem with worship at the Celebration Service on Saturday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m.; or Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m. (traditional service). There will be a Palm Parade for children at the 10 a.m. Sunday traditional service.

Maundy Thursday: On Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m., in honor of the Passover, there will be a special service. Everyone is invited to attend along with their entire family. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the meal Jesus was celebrating at His Last Supper. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane and Jesus' arrest.

Good Friday: On Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. there will be a Stations of the Cross Service. The Stations Service is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus' gift of Himself to us. The service involves our senses and our emotions as we experience the love of Jesus in a new and deep way. The Stations Service will be in the Sanctuary and does not require walking.

Easter Weekend: The Entire Church will be celebrating Easter together on Sunday morning, April 9, at 10 a.m.; therefore, there will be no Saturday Service on April 8. An Easter Continental Breakfast will be served before service on Easter morning from 9-9:45 am. Each attendee is asked to bring a live flower (no silk) on Easter morning (April 9). Before the morning service, we will be adorning the small cross near the Sanctuary entrance with flowers. As you place your flower in the wire mesh, experience the Cross Coming to Life.

The Highlands Flea and Boutique to be held Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 28th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: furniture, household items, jewelry, collectables, tools, lawn and garden, baked goods and much more.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Special services in April are: Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m., with communion.

Good Friday Service of Shadows, April 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Easter preparation and celebration, April 9, at 9:30 a.m., Easter preparation and celebration. There will be an Easter brunch following the Easter service. All are invited to worship, share in fellowship and meals, walk His final steps to the cross and then celebrate His death and resurrection with our church family.

Choir practice is on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. after the Snack Sack Fellowship in preparation for the Easter season.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all seniors in the community. The classes are held at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics); Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics).

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Catholic Church

The next Lenten fish fry will be held Friday, March 31, at the church. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.