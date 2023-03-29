Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 13

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: Pans of chicken, salsa, and other items not covered in walk-in cooler during storage. Cheese dip in steam table was 102 degrees. Chicken made last night was 55 degrees in walk-in cooler at 10:45 a.m. Ceviche made on March 4 was in walk-in to be used on March 13. Pans of beans were not clearly marked with a date for determining disposal.

Priority foundation violations: Person in charge could not provide an internal probe thermometer when asked to measure food temperatures on the steam tables.

Core violations: No proof of Certified Food Protection Manager available at time of inspection. Bin that red and green peppers was stored in after chopping was stored on a trash can. Food being mixed in a container that was on the floor. Cans and bottles stored under waste water pipe for handsink in bar area. No test strips available at time of inspection for dish machine.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: One set of pho broth at 45 degrees in middle portion. Food items (cooked chicken at 48 degrees, cooked beef at 46 degrees, diced garlic at 48 degrees and beef at 47 degrees) in top portion of cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees. Boxes of food items stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unsealed/unpainted wood is attached to the bottom of the meat slicer. Tops of equipment and walls in food prep area have an accumulation of food residue and dust.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration dispensed from dish machine is less than 25 ppm chlorine. Multiple unlabeled containers in freezers.

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Walls throughout facility, particularly around the back storage area, have multiple cracks and peeling paint.

March 14

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No risk advisory for undercooked/raw menu items on QR menu. Facility no longer has physical menus that are handed to the guest.

Core violations: Chlorine test strips could not be located. Wall seam behind handwash sink is coming apart, causing the wall to not be smooth and easy to clean. Floor in walk-in cooler for alcohol is rusting and falling apart.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager available at time of inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Marco's Pizza / JRMKPIZZAMARC5051

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Front handsink is currently turned off due to pipes leaking.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Smashburger

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: No chlorine results from dish machine in final rinse cycles.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Wares ran through dish machine were not being sanitized after cleaning. Food worker on grill with full beard and full head of hair not wearing hair restraints.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout kitchen and prep areas. Cardboard boxes of food, mesh bags of onions, and pots of cooling food being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. Bowl being used as scoop being stored in bulk bean container.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Sushi House, Inc.

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Inside of ice bucket has accumulation of food residue.

Core violations: Kitchen employees wearing wrist watches. Ice scoop being stored on top of ice maker when not in use.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 15

McAlister's Deli

900 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Turkey 45 degrees, cheese 46 degrees and other items in walk-in cooler in the 45-46 degree range.

Core violations: Dust accumulation on walk-in fan and air curtain over back door. Wall under three-compartment sink and prep sink is covered in grime.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Taziki's Bentonville

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Salmon thawing in packaging in walk-in cooler. Permit expired 2/28/23.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Tiles broken under large vat cooker.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 16

Angus Jack Burgers and Fries, LLC

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink has 0 ppm concentration of sanitizer. Sliced cheese in cold-hold unit under grill was at 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No quat test strips available. Walls around three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Shelves for holding dry goods and paper products have an accumulation of grease and dust.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Priority violations: Refried beans prepared yesterday afternoon (3/15) were at 46 degrees and 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Outside walls to walk-in cooler are coming apart at bottom, exposing walk-in cooler insulation.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Little Martians Learning Center

2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to locate Certified Food Safety Manager certificate.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 14 -- Edible Arrangements, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 4, Bentonville

March 15 -- Sugar Creek Elementary School, 1102 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville; Tennie Russell Primary School, 1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

March 16 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Editor note: No inspections took place in Bella Vista establishments this reporting period.