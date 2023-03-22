Weekly Vista Obituaries for March 22, 2023

Bonnie Lee Buechler

Bonnie Lee Buechler, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 8, 2023, after an extended illness.

She was born April 22, 1930, to Ernest and Lola Merkel in Bowdle, S.D. At the age of 18, she married Roland Buechler on Aug, 22, 1948. She worked as the financial secretary for the Waukee Iowa Public School system. She was an avid biker, loved needlework, knitting and crafting. She was a member of the Bella Vista Bike Club which kept her young and active. As a member of the Bella Vista Clown Club, she volunteered her time bringing a smile and offering hope to those in her community who needed it most. She was a member of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista for 35 years; a member of the Quilters Guild; and played handbells for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Joyce, Marilyn; and her brother, Jarae.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Roland; two children, Carol Wright of Little Rock, Ark., and Todd Buechler (Nita) of Greenville, S.C. and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Ramon Frank Rigenhagen

Ramon Frank Rigenhagen, 83, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born June 17, 1939, in Mountain Lake, Minn., to Frank and Inga (Johnson) Rigenhagen. He was a 1957 graduate of Triumph Monterey High School and later attended Dunwoody Technical School. After serving in the U.S. Army, he started Rigenhagen TV Service & Sales in Trimont, Minn., and a second store in nearby Fairmont. This was followed by a career in the U.S. Postal Service, and then a co-founding of a satellite programming company TeleView. He later moved to Gravette, Ark., in 1989, where he worked for the Shepherd's Chapel for more than 25 years. He enjoyed piloting private planes, repairing and installing electronics, blueberry farming, and collecting treasures.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mikki Schneider; and his grandson, Richard L. Rigenhagen.

He is survived by sisters, Ione Thompson of Loudon, Tenn., Ruth (Phil) Rose of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Franklin (Carol) Rigenhagen of Meridian, Idaho; children, Rhonda (Stephen Jones) Rigenhagen of San Diego, Calif., R. Lee Rigenhagen of Towanda, Penn., Renee (Martin Monson) Rigenhagen of Louisville, Ky., Rachel (Randy Risch) Rigenhagen of Appleton, Minn., Rick (Chelsea) Rigenhagen of Howell, Mich., Karah Rigenhagen Kinkead of Bella Vista; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dorothy Wells Whittenberg

Dorothy Wells Whittenberg, age 102 of Fresno, CA, formerly, of Bella Vista, AR and Knoxville, IA passed away quietly on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was born February 16, 1921 in Brownwood, TX to Crafton and Zora Wells. After graduating high school in Hobbs, New Mexico, she returned to Brownwood, Texas, where she attended Howard Payne University, studying business and accounting. It was in Texas that she met Palmer (Whit) Whittenberg at Camp Bowie, The two married on April 6, 1942, shortly before he left to England to serve in Europe.

After the war, the two moved to Knoxville, Iowa, where they built a life full of prosperity, love, and friendship that carries on through the lives of their children Chuck and Suzan, six children and 13 great grandchildren. While Whit built his chiropractic practice, Dottie was an integral part of the Knoxville community, active in local organizations and an ever-present support in her children's activities. At each youth golf tournament, Cub Scout meeting, or little league game, you could be sure that Dottie would be there smiling, quietly but passionately cheering for those she cared for most.

A talented painter, pianist and organist, always beautifully dressed and pressed, Dottie's own passions also included a lifelong devotion to PEO, weekly bridge gatherings with friends, and of course, golf.

In 1979, Dottie and Whit moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas where they spent many afternoons enjoying their retirement on one of the 7 golf courses. Dottie and Whit shared their contagious kindness and community spirit with their many new friends and lived happily until Whit's death in 2007.

In 2008, Dottie moved to Fresno, California to be near Suzan and her family. Here, too, she was adored by every caregiver, church deacon, and friendly face that graced her doorstep. Her family will remember her love of hamburgers and cookies, her bright pink lipstick to match her nature, and the many "blesses hearts" she extended to all who were lucky enough to know her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, in Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714. Interment will be at the Bella Vista Cemetery in the Columbarium. The family requests no flowers and any memorials or donations be sent to the Knoxville Public Library; Attention Roslin Thompson, Library Director, 213 E. Montgomery Street, Knoxville 50138. Mark for the Dixie Cornell Gebhardt Park.

