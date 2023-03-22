Tour de BBQ cycling event set for May

BENTONVILLE -- Dress for Success NWA is proud to announce the return of the Tour de BBQ cycling event on Saturday, May 27. This year's event, which is in partnership with the Bentonville Bike Fest, features three ride options to accommodate cyclists of all skill levels: a metric century (62 miles), a 30-mile ride and a 7-mile ride. All proceeds from the event will benefit Dress for Success NWA and its mission to empower women to achieve economic independence.

"We are excited to partner with the Bentonville Bike Fest this year for the Tour de BBQ," said Rachel Cox, Dress for Success NWA's executive director. "This event is a great way for cyclists and barbecue lovers to come together to support our mission and have a great time while doing it."

The Tour de BBQ event will start and end at the Bentonville Bike Fest's new location, the Old Applegate in Bentonville, which is conveniently located right off the Razorback Greenway. After the ride, participants and their families can enjoy a BBQ feast featuring some of the best barbecue in the region. There will also be live music, games and activities for kids, making the Tour de BBQ a great event for the whole family.

Registration for the Tour de BBQ is now open, and T-shirt deadlne is Thursday, March 30. To learn more about the event or to register, visit the Tour de BBQ website at www.tourdenwa.com.