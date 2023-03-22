The Weekly Vista
Pets of the Week

by Bennett Horne | March 22, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week’s Pets of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter are Starburst and Skittles, a pair of female schnauzer mixed dogs. Starburst is 2 years old and Skittles is 1. The two dogs have really bonded since coming to the shelter and are now very good buddies. Shelter officials would love to get them a home together. They are very friendly and loving, are housebroken and current on their vaccinations. They will be spayed and microchipped before leaving for their forever home. For more information on Starburst and Skittles, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pets of the Week

