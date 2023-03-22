Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show April 1-2

The Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show is scheduled for April 1-2 at the Siloam Springs Community Building located at 110 N. Mt. Olive Street in downtown Siloam Springs.

The show is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society in Siloam Springs.

There will be a variety of dealers with rocks, slabs, cabs, stone home decor, fossils, beautiful finished jewelry and more. Back for a second year will be the Kids Korner, where youngsters ages 6-16 will find projects to help them learn more about the earth. And new this year will be the Black Box, home of beautiful fluorescent minerals. There will be club members demonstrating lapidary work and jewelry-making skills, so people can see what rockhounds love to do.

As usual, there will be door prizes to award lucky visitors and a silent auction, where lapidary specimens will be offered and to go home with the highest bidder.

The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is a $3 donation. Children under 10 are free with a paying adult and parking is free. There will be a local food truck offering refreshments or a little lunch to get you through the day.

The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society was formed in 1958 and has members from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. They focus on lapidary -- the working of the stones, such as cutting them into cabochons, the little stones with rounded tops like agates and jaspers.

The club takes a field trip every month and meets on the fourth Tuesday night at the corner of Highway 42 and Lawliss Road in Siloam Springs. Several members are from Bella Vista. This show is the organization's major fundraiser.

If there is a small group that would like a guided tour and explanation of the lapidary work, the club is offering a free 20-minute guided tour. Call DeLane Cox at 479-254-0894 to make arrangements.

This is a fun-filled, family-friendly event for everyone who would like to see beautiful rocks, minerals and jewelry.