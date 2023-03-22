Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on March 13 in the game of Sequence were: Kathy Ayres and Edie Howard, first. Winners in Texas Canasta were Winona Brackeen and Gloria Sperry.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

St. Bernard Second

Monday Pinochle

Winners March 13 were: Couples -- Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach, first; Terry McClure and Chuck Seeley, second; Dick and Nancy Sherbondy, third; Pat and Tom Karbouski, fourth; Fran and Ernie Olsen, fifth; and Bill Schernikau and Nelda Tomer, honorable mention.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in Parrish Hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376 for further details.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners March 14 were: first -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau (perfect score); second -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; third -- Chris and Chris King; honorable mention -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley.

Play is every Tuesday in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate

Bridge

Winners March 9 were: North-South -- Billie Herriott and Robert Makela; East-West -- Curtis Castle and Len Fettig.

Winners March 14 were: North-South -- Martha Kolb and Michael Foley; East-West -- Diane And Joe Warren.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 9 were: Tim Spaight, first; Marty Watson, second; and Deanna Smith, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

St. Bernard's

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]