Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, March 6

6:41 a.m. Police received a report at Chaucer and Hannover requesting an officer to come recover a knife with blood on it.

Tuesday, March 7

11:18 p.m. Police arrested Brian Paul Bieschke, 40, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the state line.

Wednesday, March 8

12:36 p.m. Police received a report at the police department on Towncenter that someone ordered two phones for several hundred dollars with the reporting person's information and was having them shipped to Indiana.

Thursday, March 9

10:45 a.m. Police received a report on Bishampton Lane of a Great Dane tied to a tree in someone's back yard. Police made contact with the owner of the dog and told them to get a two-point tether.

Friday, March 10

10:23 a.m. Police received a report on Cerney Lane that someone was loading lumber into a white pickup at a nearby construction site. The caller later called back to say that they initially missed a construction company trailer behind the truck and that the person loading the lumber may have been doing so legitimately. Police made contact with the person loading the lumber and verified everything was OK and asked them not to block the road with their vehicles.

Saturday, March 11

5:04 p.m. Police received a report at Bethnal and Arkansas Highway 340 that a white Dodge Charger had been driving around the area for the past two hours.

Sunday, March 12

11:38 a.m. Police received a report at Riordan Hall that someone vandalized the park restrooms. They had clogged the toilets and left the water running, flooding the restrooms. The vandals also reportedly hit putters into the building at the mini golf. Extra patrol was requested.