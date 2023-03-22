Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met for the regular business meeting at the home of Ricki Landowski on Wednesday, March 8, with Annette Allsup acting as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Ricki Landowski and committee reports were given.

A monetary gift has been given to The Courtesy Van as the service project for this month. The Social Committee reported a card/game party was held at the home of Barbara Zornes on Friday, March 17. Secret Sister presents were passed out. A program about St. Patrick's Day and a Senior's Version of Facebook was given by Program Chairman Lori Langley.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for March:

March 22, 9-11 a.m. -- "Building a Password Manager Using Excel" (in the Training Center)

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center. All classes and help clinics are held in suite 208 in the same building. For detailed information about the club, classes and help clinics visit the website at BVComputerClub.org.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, March 22, in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Joal Miller, who is the BVGC plant sale chairman. His discussion topic will be "From Greenhouse to Garden: the Life-cycle of Our Plant Sale Beauty." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture: Growing Vegetables."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

The Sugar Creek Railroad Club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum located at 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions -- the club members have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, March 27, in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road. Social hour will begin at noon with the business meeting beginning at 1 p.m. Kathi Eubank, a member of the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges, will be the guest speaker. She will review the judging process and will alleviate the fear of entering a quilt in a show, describe the criteria used to judge the quilts and the elements of a ribbon-winning quilt. A question and answer session will follow the program.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 S. Main St. Mark Olsen, the Ambassador for the genealogy software Family Tree Maker, will present a program on An Introduction to Family Tree Maker Update 24.1. He has been their ambassador since 2016 and has worked in the genealogy industry since 2007.

The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. Everyone is welcome.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Monday, March 27, on the Lake Wedington Trail to The Bluffs. This will be an out and back hike of approximately 6.6 miles total. Instead of hiking the Twin Mountain trail, the group will be going the opposite direction on a bike trail. At mile 2.2, the group will be crossing the gravel road to hike up to a bluff line, explore that area and then head back.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The April Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 23 Cargill Drive beginning at 9 a.m. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspiration speaker will be Pat Rohling from Valley Center, Kan. Her message is entitled "A Girl Named Peaches." Just in time for spring, our special feature will be "Gardening Secrets" by Gwen Kerr. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, April 7. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

