Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

Lenten Services will be held on Wednesdays, March 22 and March 29. A simple soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. with Lenten services to follow at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

During the Citywide Garage Sale April 28-29, United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will be offering its church parking lot for residents to set up booths of their garage sale items. The church asks for a donation of $25 for one spot or $45 for two spots. Part of the donations will go to funding Our Little Pantry on the church property. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year, Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 19-21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

Lenten worship services are held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week. Prior to the service a supper is served in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m.

GriefShare classes will begin April 4 and continue to June 27. This is a support group for those who have lost a loved one. The group meets in the church library every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. Please contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 with any questions.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m.

The Sonday Riders will begin riding again on April 2, meeting in the church parking lot at 2 p.m. for a fun day of riding. All 2-, 3- and 4- wheel riders are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community that are in need.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Church will have a Good Friday Service on April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Village Baptist Church will host the John Brown University Cathedral Choir on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Holy week services at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. are as follows: Palm Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, 11:30 a.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will be celebrating its 25 year anniversary on April 16 with a celebration. Charter members, regional ministers and a few previous ministers are expected to be in attendance. Alexander Campbell is one of those and will discuss the establishment of the Disciples of Christ. A potluck meal will be held after the worship service using recipes from the HC Church 2003 Cookbook. Dr. Nadine Burton from the Great River Region Ministry will present the special sermon.

Presbyterian Church

of Bella Vista

Holy Week services for the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., are as follows: Palm Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista is located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. The church office phone number is 479-855-2390 and the website is PCBV.org

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

Palm Sunday Weekend Worship: Celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem with worship at the Celebration Service on Saturday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m.; or Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m. (traditional service). There will be a Palm Parade for children at the 10 a.m. Sunday traditional service.

Maundy Thursday: On Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m., in honor of the Passover, there will be a special service. Everyone is invited to attend along with their entire family. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the meal Jesus was celebrating at His Last Supper. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane and Jesus' arrest.

Good Friday: On Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. there will be a Stations of the Cross Service. The Stations Service is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus' gift of Himself to us. The service involves our senses and our emotions as we experience the love of Jesus in a new and deep way. The Stations Service will be in the Sanctuary and does not require walking.

Easter Weekend: The Entire Church will be celebrating Easter together on Sunday morning, April 9, at 10 a.m.; therefore, there will be no Saturday Service on April 8. An Easter Continental Breakfast will be served before service on Easter morning from 9-9:45 am. Each attendee is asked to bring a live flower (no silk) on Easter morning (April 9). Before the morning service, we will be adorning the small cross near the Sanctuary entrance with flowers. As you place your flower in the wire mesh, experience the Cross Coming to Life.

The Highlands Flea and Boutique to be held Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 28th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: furniture, household items, jewelry, collectables, tools, lawn and garden, baked goods and much more.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church holds Lenten Meditation Services on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm. The theme of the meditations this year is "His Final Steps." There is a Snack Sack Fellowship afterwards. All are invited for the services and then to join the fellowship with a sack dinner brought by individual participants.

March 28 at 5 p.m., the Ladies Bible Study welcomes all for inspiration.

Special services in April are: Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m., with communion.

Good Friday Service of Shadows, April 7. at 5:30 p.m.

Easter preparation and celebration, April 9, at 9:30 a.m., Easter preparation and celebration. There will be an Easter brunch following the Easter service. All are invited to worship, share in fellowship and meals, walk His final steps to the cross and then celebrate His death and resurrection with our church family.

Choir practice is on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. after the Snack Sack Fellowship in preparation for the Easter season.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all seniors in the community. The classes are held at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics); Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics).

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Catholic Church

The next Lenten fish fry will be held Friday, March 31, at the church. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.