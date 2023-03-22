Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 6

Braum's

2305 S.W. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Handsink closest to grill and warewashing sink was blocked by five 5-gallon buckets full of grease. Crate with items for disposal, that included raw bacon and beef, was stored on a shelf above liquid pasteurized eggs and cheese. Dishes were not being sanitized after cleaning. Diced tomatoes and spinach on prep line were not marked correctly with a discard time. The dry erase board present was dated from 12/11/22 and had a discard time of 4.5 hours after removing from temperature control.

Priority foundation violations: Chlorine sanitizer observed at 10 ppm.

Core violations: No proof of Certified Manager available at time of inspection. Milk in cold-hold unit was 52 degrees. Ice scoop handle touching ice at limeade prep area. Ice cream scoops in dipper wells with water that was not turned on. Torn gasket on bottom freezer door closest to the back of kitchen in the walk-in unit. Cold-hold unit with liquid milk and juice spillage in bottom. Ice build-up on freezer fans and doors in walk-in unit.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floors and walls throughout facility have an accumulation of grease and food residue. Areas to note are under moving racks in dry storage and walls around fryers and grill.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Scooter's Coffee

206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Chlorine sanitizer in wipe bucket at 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 7

Busy Minds Academy

2531 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility had chlorine test strips for the spray bottle sanitizer, but lacks quat test strips for the sanitizer in the three-compartment sink.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Maria's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw fish and beef stored over ready-to-eat foods. Dish machine is not sanitizing food contact surfaces either by heat or chemical methods.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Quat test strips could not be located.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Petit Bistro

2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dishwasher was not dispensing the sanitizer. Trout and cooked ribs were at 45 degrees in the refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee has taken the CFM course last week but has not taken the test.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 8

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee touched cell phone and then continued to prep food without washing their hands. Refried beans prepared yesterday afternoon were at 45 degrees and 48 degrees. Fajita chicken in hot-hold at 116 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Containers of hard taco bowls and shells are stored above prep table without a protective covering.

Core violations: Two shelves in prep areas near three-compartment sink are rusting and/or falling apart. Shelves on cook line have an accumulation of food and grease residue. Microwaves have an accumulation of food residue. Outside walls to walk-in cooler are coming apart at bottom, exposing walk-in cooler insulation. Employee items, such as medication and other personal items, were stored next to microwave in food preparation area.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Pressroom 2.0

100 N.W. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: HAACP plan needed for sausage and meatballs which are cooked, cooled, and then vacuum packed. The HAACP plan provided was for items that were cooked as part of a sous vide process.

Core violations: Handsink by salad station had no paper towels. Wipe bucket directly on the floor in bar beverage area.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 10

Fresh Donuts

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Time for kolaches says to dispose at 11:30 a.m., facility does not stop serving kolaches until 12:00 p.m.

Noncritical violations: Food residue and grease on base of mixer and around fryers and icing containers.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 7 -- Guns & Grounds, 103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Suite 29, Bentonville

March 8 -- Vaughn Elementary School, 5301 S.W. Barron Road, Bentonville

March 9 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville

March 10 -- Apple Glen Elementary School, 1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville; Nosh NOLA, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Washington Junior High School, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville