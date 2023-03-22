The Weekly Vista
Astrophotography with lecture, sky viewing at Hobbs

by Staff Reports | March 22, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free event in which participants will get to visits the night sky with an astrophotography lecture and celestial object viewing.

The event will be held Saturday, March 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the visitor center, followed by night sky viewing at 8:30 p.m.

Experts will discuss planetary astrophotography, which records objects within our solar system, including planets as distant as Uranus and Neptune. The lecture will cover the proper tools for astrophotography including a single-lens, reflex (DSLR) camera with low-light capabilities, a fast lens with a long focal length and a sturdy tripod.

After the lecture, the event will turn to the night sky. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will bring high-quality amateur telescopes for the public to share in viewing celestial objects. At this time, the moon will be a 4-day old crescent and Venus, Mars and Uranus will be within view. Comet 176p may be visible. Other highlights include the constellations Orion, Taurus and Ursa Major; star clusters such as the Pleiades, the Hyades and the Beehive; and a potential meteor shower.

Participants should come dressed in clothing warm enough for local weather conditions. If possible, guests are advised to bring a red-light flashlight and a pair of binoculars.

The program is free to the public. Ages 8 and above are welcome.

For more information on the event, contact the park at 479-789-5000.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation area is located at 20201 E. Highway 12 in Rogers.

