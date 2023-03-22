J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Emma Alexander, 10, of Bella Vista and her mom, Nichole Young (left), wait Monday, March 13, to receive gifts from the Rogers High School DECA club. Alexander is the recipient of a Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii. The DECA Club raised over $10,000 for the trip. Alexander arrived at the Rogers High School stadium in a limousine with a police escort before a lot of fanfare including cheer, dance and band performances, special gifts from the school sports team, the release of 12 doves and a special airplane banner flyover with the message, "Aloha, Emma!"

