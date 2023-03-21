Museum meeting focuses on Civil War history

The back room of the Bella Vista Historical Museum was full on Sunday, March 19, when the Historical Society held its annual meeting. Co-President Xyta Lucas said that 2022 had set a new attendance record for the all-volunteer museum and the Board of Directors are beginning the process of raising funds for another new addition on the building.

The annual election took only a few minutes with members cheerfully confirming that the same three officers, Lucas, Co-President Dale Phillips and Treasurer Virginia Reynolds, will continue in the same positions for another year.

Then it was time to hear from the speaker, historian Randy McCrory. McCrory is a Rogers resident and a recent retiree. He maintains the website https://www.vintagebentonville.com/ and administers a Facebook Page, Historic Benton County. His topic at the meeting was Bentonville during the Civil War.

When the Civil War began, Bentonville had about 500 residents, but many of them left when the hostilities broke out, he said. Unfortunately, the homes and other buildings left empty were burned. Some were burned by Union soldiers, until a Union General put a stop to that and court martialed the arsonists. Others may have been burned by the Confederates to keep them out of Union hands. The courthouse that was located in the middle of the square was burned, but many of the records had been hidden in Texas by Bentonville residents and eventually recovered.

Before the war, northwest Arkansas was against succession and there were very few slaves in the area. But when the war began, many residents chose the Confederacy.

"It was kind of an outlaw state," McCrory said.

In fact, McCrory said, there was an illegal shoe factory hidden in a cave not far outside of Bentonville. He's not sure which cave was used since it was referred to as "Shoemakers Cave," a name that didn't stick. The factory was illegal because the shoes were being made for Confederate soldiers.

There were no major battles in Bentonville but there were some skirmishes in the city. The Union troops spread out because it was easier for smaller groups to find food and the Confederate troops would sometimes pass through.

After the Battle of Pea Ridge, General Franz Sigel of the Union Army was using a hotel in Bentonville as his headquarters. He was having breakfast in the dining room when he was interrupted by a Confederate attack and ran outside carrying a piece of ham he hadn't had time to finish.

Twenty five years later, Sigel returned to the hotel, took the same room and ordered the same breakfast, telling the hotel staff that he hoped he wouldn't be interrupted again.

When the war ended, there were only 12 structures left in the city. Rebuilding the city was slow since funds were limited, but eventually residents returned.

There were reunions for both Confederate and Union soldiers for years after the war, McCrory said.

Cemeteries in the area have graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers, Phillips pointed out. He is the vice president of a group -- the Civil War Round Table -- that meets at the museum.

Chuck Pribbernow, currently president of the Civil War Round Table, reminded the audience that a reenactment of the Battle of Fayetteville is coming up in April.