The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 15, 2023

Herman Thomas Bargay, Jr.

Herman Thomas Bargay, Jr. died Feb. 26, 2023; his body succumbing to ongoing medical issues.

He was born April 13, 1965, to Ella Faye Crow and Herman Thomas Bargay, Sr.; who have preceded him in death. After high school graduation, he spent seven years in the Army National Guard. He then came home to begin his family and life of hard labor. He enjoyed spending time with T.J., going to monster truck rallies or whatever suited their fancy at that moment. He had a passion for fishing and restoring vehicles and motorcycles in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Tasha Renae Bargay.

Surviving are his son, Herman Thomas Bargay, III; his brother, John Eugene Bargay (Mary Notestine) of Bella Vista, Ark.; his sister, Brenda Kaye Bargay Lonadier (Bill) of Compton, Ark.; thought of as brother, Rowland Goode of Hiwasse, Ark., along with two uncles, cousins, neices and nephews.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Gerald Randolph (Randy) McGuffin, Jr.

Gerald Randolph (Randy) McGuffin, Jr., 57, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 7, 2023, after a battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

He was born in Cheverly, Md., and attended Baltimore culinary Arts Institute. He traveled coast to coast gaining expertise with a variety of cuisines and a focus on fine dining before landing a position as Head Chef in Palm Beach, Fla. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, which led him to Bella Vista. He opened his first fine dining restaurant in 1993 called Blackboards Café; and later Basil's Café of Rogers. After 13 years, he sold those restaurants and opened Chef Gerald's in Pointe Verde Beach, Fla. In 2011 he moved back to NW Arkansas to work with the Fayetteville Senior Activity Center and Meals on Wheels Program. There he met his life partner, Sherri Simpkins; and they worked as a team to open AquaFire Restaurant in Fayetteville, Crazy Pear Food Truck in Bentonville, Ark., and Pasta A La Vista in Bella Vista.

He is survived by his life partner, Sherri Simpkins of Bella Vista; parents, Gerald Randolph McGuffin, Sr. and Ruth Helena (Gessner) McGuffin of Bella Vista; two sons, Tucker McGuffin of Fayetteville, Ark., Mac McGuffin of Phoenix, Ariz.; step children, Alexa Napier of Fayetteville, Eric Napier (Renee) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; two sisters, Amanda McGuffin-Noll (Doug) of Westerville, Ohio, Pastor Sherry McGuffin-Bays (Dan) of Petoskey, Mich.; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Monday, March 13, 2023, at the United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715 (www.unitedlutheranbv.org).

