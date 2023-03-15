The Weekly Vista calendar of events

General

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available parking spaces in the grassy area around the museum's Settler's Cabin for individuals who would like to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale on April 28-29. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Rent is $25 for one space and $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. Refunds will be given only in case of rain. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m. with shutdown by 5 p.m. Vendor vehicle parking will be east of the booth area. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Anyone interested in renting one or more spaces is invited to contact Dustie at 479-381-8546 for details.

During the Citywide Garage Sale April 28-29, United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will be offering its church parking lot for residents to set up booths of their garage sale items. The church asks for a donation of $25 for one spot or $45 for two spots. Part of the donations will go to funding Our Little Pantry on the church property. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The 5th Annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

March 17

Mark your calendar for United Lutheran's St. Patrick's Day Stew Supper to be held Friday, March 17, from 5-6:30 p.m. Prior to the meal, at 4:30 p.m., the Great Ozark Barbershop Chorus will perform Irish songs. Meals are $12 and include a full meal featuring Irish Stew, mashed potatoes, soda bread and dessert. Dine in or grab-and-go-options are available. Please call the church office at 479-855-1325 to RSVP. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

March 19

The annual Bella Vista Historical Museum membership meeting (which is open to the public) will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. There will be a brief business meeting in which board officers for the coming year will be elected, followed by a program from speaker Randy McCrory, a historian living in Rogers who has studied Benton County history extensively. He will speak on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War. McCrory is a recent Walmart retiree and is the administrator of the website vintagebentonville.com/. He is a long-time supporter of the Bella Vista museum and donated the original 1926 blueprints for the Sunset Hotel construction to the museum.

March 20

Join Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn in celebration of Arbor Day in Arkansas, honored by a tree planting ceremony Monday, March 20, at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Wall of Honor located at 101 Veterans Way.

In recognition of the city once again being approved by the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA, a Bald Cypress tree has been gifted to the city by the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Raines Tree Care has again offered to plant the tree at the event, following the reading of a proclamation by the mayor.

March 25

The Bella Vista Historical Museum offers historical site driving tours of Bella Vista open to all. The next tour is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. Participants will meet at the museum at 8:45 a.m. The cost is $15 each or two for $25. Reservations are required in advance with payment due the morning of the tour. The tours fill up quickly so early reservations are recommended. Dale Phillips is accepting reservations now at 812-899-2049 or by email at [email protected]

March 31

The next Lenten Fish Fry at St. Bernard Catholic Church is March 31 and the Bella Vista Strings will also perform.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass Saturday, 4:30-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 8:30-9 a.m.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

April 3-7

Republic Services will offer a spring appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of April 3-7. Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted starting Wednesday, March 1, through noon on Thursday, March 30. There are two ways to register:

Email your name, address and type of appliance to [email protected]; or call 479-876-1255, opt. 7.

No signups will be accepted after noon on March 30.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will NOT be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days. Call 479-876-1255 with any questions.

April 22

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a plant sale at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 27-29

Bentonville High School Theatre will perform Music Man! on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information contact Theatre Club President Angie Roy at [email protected]

April 28-20

The annual Citywide Garage Sale is set for the last weekend in April: Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. The city will do the advertising. You set up your sale and make some cash or plan to spend the weekend perusing the hundreds of sales offered during the two-day event and grabbing some lunch and dinner at some of Bella Vista's local eateries.

Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before or during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc.

Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items you will be selling, to [email protected], using Garage Sale as the subject line.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

Follow the city's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more information on this event and visit the official Citywide Garage Sale page on the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

This is a rain or shine event.