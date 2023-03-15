Spring Festival coming in May

The spring tent event at Wishing Spring Gallery is planned for May 12-13 and applications are already available on the gallery's web site.

"We just like doing the festivals," Wishing Spring Gallery Manager Pearl Williamson said. "Everybody pitches in and we have a great time."

The vendors, many of whom return for each festival, enjoy it as well, she said.

The gallery is located off McNelly Road, close to Highway 71. It's on the banks of McKisic Creek, a few steps from the Razorback Greenway paved bike trail. Just beyond the gallery parking lot is a large grassy field that will be filled with pop-up tents containing all kinds of arts and crafts that weekend. The festival hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

It's a juried show which means there will be no commercial products allowed. Each vendor must show samples of their work before they are accepted. But all kinds of handmade items are included, everything from jewelry to clothing to stained glass.

Williams plans to have food trucks and music as well as shopping opportunities.

She expects to have about 25 vendors. Although the spring show used to be limited to members of the Artisan Alliance, the organization that runs Wishing Spring Gallery, this year applications are open to all crafters as long as they can pass the jury.

Choosing the date for the spring show can be tricky, Williams confirmed. During a rainy spring, the creek often floods not only the field but some years the gallery itself. By May, she hopes heavy spring rains will be over and the festival goers will enjoy a pretty spring day.

The gallery is open year round and it's run as cooperative by members of Artisans Alliance. The group also runs the Clay Studio behind the former dairy barn that became Wishing Spring Gallery. Many festival goers will also shop in the gallery, Williams said.

For more information or for vendor applications, visit the website wishingspringgallery.net.