RELIGION: Mmm mmm good for you

This week I have a little test for you to take. No, you won't be graded on it, but I hope that it may make a valid point for you. How many of these slogans do you remember?

1. Mmm mmm good, mmm mmm good.

2. A little dab'll do ya.

3. Only her hairdresser knows for sure.

4. You deserve a break today.

5. Watch out for falling prices.

6. Where do you want to go today?

7. Where's the beef?

8. I'd rather fight than switch.

9. Helps build strong bodies 12 ways.

10. Put a tiger in your tank.

Bonus phrase: I can't believe I ate the whole thing.

Experts say that if you hear something enough times it will stick with you forever. The same is true in the church, this is why so many folks are able to repeat the Lord's Prayer or the Apostle's Creed without having to see it in print. It is even true with the newer expressions we have, i.e. God is Good – All the time, This is the Word of the Lord – Thanks be to God.

These are conditioned responses. We learn them by doing them. This is also true of how we conduct our lives. If we get up each Sunday morning and get ourselves and our kids ready for church, it becomes easier and easier to do each week. However, if on the other hand, we decide to sleep in one Sunday, the next Sunday becomes easier to sleep in (or go to the lake, or work in the yard, or whatever your choice of activities happens to be).

Summer was a great time to do things with your family, but summer is not here yet and it is always important to set aside spiritual time with the family anyway. All families need time together with God as much as they need time together doing other activities.

So, put a tiger in your tank and motor on down to church this Sunday. It helps build strong Christians in at least 12 ways, it will be mmm mmm good for you, and after all you do you deserve a break today so get up and get on down to church this Sunday. Besides, you're missed when you aren't there.

Peace,

Skip