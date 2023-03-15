Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Mario, a 5-month-old male long-haired tabby cat. Mario was a feral cat who is being tamed down while at the shelter. He can be shy at first but is also becoming a very loving cat. Mario uses a litter box, is up to date on his shots and will be fixed and microchipped before leaving for his forever home. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Mario, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

