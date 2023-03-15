CITY

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

March 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m. Note day change this month.

March 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

March 30 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

April 10 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

March 16 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

March 23 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

April 10 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

April 12 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

April 12 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

April 13 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.

In accordance with Policy 1.07, Member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of each meeting to [email protected], Corporate Secretary.

Contact information located on the Committee web page.