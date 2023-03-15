County Clerk asking for voter confirmation

Thousands of Benton County citizens will receive a blue or yellow postcard in their mailbox over the next few weeks. These mailers are sent out to verify voters' addresses and update other voter information. This process is required by both federal and state laws, and is performed every odd-numbered year. Response to these blue or yellow postcards is vital to ensure each resident can vote in upcoming elections.

Residents will receive one of two types of postcards. A blue postcard will be sent if the resident has not voted in two years, or an attempt to communicate with the voter via mail has resulted in the mail being returned "Undeliverable." The Benton County Clerk's office wants to confirm the voter is still living at that current Benton County address. This is the first notice for confirmation. Voters are asked to please fill out the card information and return back to the mailbox. The postcard is already postmarked.

Residents will receive a yellow postcard if they did not previously respond to a blue postcard two years ago and have not voted in any election in the last four years. This postcard is a notice of impending cancellation. Voters need to fill out the yellow postcard and send it back to the County Clerk's office. This is also postmarked. If the resident does not send back the notice of impending cancellation within thirty days, the voter's registration will be cancelled and the voter will need to re-register to vote no less than 30 days prior to any election in which they wish to vote.

The County Clerk is sending out these postcards to confirm current information ahead of the 2024 election. Residents who have moved to Benton County will need to complete a voter registration application, and those who have moved to another address in the county, can respond to the confirmation notice by calling or emailing the Benton County Clerk's Office (phone: 479-271-1013, email: [email protected]) to update their voter registration.

Residents are urged to check their voter registration and current address at any time on the Arkansas Secretary of State's website: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.