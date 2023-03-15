College Honors

University of Central Arkansas

UCA has announced their December 2022 graduates and has conferred nearly 500 undergraduate degrees and certificates. Included in the list of graduates is Bella Vista resident Conner Burger who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

University of Mississippi

Gwendelyn Gardner, of Bella Vista, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

The list of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 has been released by Oregon State University. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and have earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. A total of 12,220 students received this distinction, including Bella Vista's Mary Ann A. Wehrle, who is a senior studying Natural Resources.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of a 3.5 grade-point average or above, including Bella Vista resident Andrea Kugler.