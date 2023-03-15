Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on March 6 in Mexican Train were: first -- Kathy Ayres; second -- Gloria Sperry.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate

Bridge

Winners March 2 were: North-South -- Jim Behrendt and Gary Nelson; East-West -- Len Fettig and Valerie Watson.

Winners March 7 were: North-South -- Richard Sherbondy and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Fay Frye and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners March 7 were: first -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; second -- Nancy Veach and Julie Kahl; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; fourth -- Chris and Chris King; honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman.

Play is every Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

St. Bernard's

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]