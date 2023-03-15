Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 27

5:43 a.m. Police received a report on Newquay Lane that a homeowner was away and their lights were on and a gray SUV was parked in front of the house. The caller found this suspicious. Police responded and learned it was someone at the home cleaning for the owner.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

4:37 a.m. Police arrested Makla Faith Weaver, 21, in connection with possession of schedule 2 substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and out-of-town warrants, and Nicholas Paul Oehlert, 22, in connection with possession of schedule 6 substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on Eaton Circle.

Wednesday, March 1

12:48 a.m. Police arrested George Alan Cooley, 30, in connection with possession of schedule 1 substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of a firearm and possession of schedule 6 substance during a traffic stop at Riordan and New Life Church.

10:31 a.m. Police received a report on Melanie Drive that someone had camera footage of a juvenile on a bike knocking down their camera and knocking over the portable toilet at the construction site of a new home.

7:44 p.m. Police arrested Andrew Joseph Moring, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Lanham and Arkansas Highway 340 East.

11:26 p.m. Police arrested David Allen Hash, 63, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

Thursday, March 2

11:54 a.m. Police received a report on Harborough Drive that someone wanted police to check their residence because their video doorbell had given a notification the day before that three men were in the driveway, one with a truck and trailer. Police responded and were unable to locate the men.

Friday, March 3

7:45 p.m. Police received a report on Carew Drive and Ford Lane that a woman was shining a light into someone's home and she yelled at the reporting person when he confronted her.

Saturday, March 4

1:42 a.m. Police arrested Gerald Michael Tush, 64, in connection with careless and prohibited driving, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Cliffside.

Sunday, March 5

5:16 p.m. Police arrested Kathryn Cooper Rudicil, 58, in connection with DWI second, refusal to submit and open container during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan.