Bella Vista Club News

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike Wednesday, March 15, at Devils Den, on the Quail Valley and the Butterfield Trails. This is a 4.5-mile loop hike. Note: At mile 1.7, there is a short, steep descent going into Quail Valley with a couple of wet creek crossings. Leaving the valley, there is an assent up a rock face to get on a forest road to make the loop back. Because this is a backpacking trail, permits must be signed at the Visitor Center and car tags must be on the vehicles at the trailhead.

The club will also be hiking on Tuesday, March 21, near Berryville on the Pension Mountain Loop trail, which includes a visit to Johnson Spring. This is a 4.3-mile hike with a steep incline at the end.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to attend. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista's Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m., in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's read is a mystery book set near water. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for March:

March 15, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic

March 17, 1-3 p.m. -- "Genealogy SIG" (in the Training Center)

March 21, 2-4 p.m. -- "Basic Computer Security, Pt. 2" (in the Training Center)

March 22, 9-11 a.m. -- "Building a Password Manager Using Excel" (in the Training Center)

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center. All classes and help clinics are held in suite 208 of the same location. For detailed information about the club, classes and help clinics visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from 12-2 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 S. Main St. The club is formed from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. Come one, come all to enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club -- Genealogy Group

The Bella Vista Computer Club Genealogy Group regularly meets on the third Friday of each month (with the exception of December) from 1-3 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. There will be a laptop available to connect to the internet, Ancestry.com and possibly Family Tree Maker. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their research problems, successes and questions so that all can learn from one another. Group members look forward to learning more about genealogy and the research sources available.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (enter at the north door). The chorus is currently in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef or have a low speaking voice for the bass and baritone sections. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages to experience Barbershop singing. Visitors are welcome at rehearsals. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment events, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, March 22 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Joal Miller, who is the BVGC plant sale chairman. His discussion topic will be "From Greenhouse to Garden: the Life-cycle of Our Plant Sale Beauty." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture: Growing Vegetables."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

The Sugar Creek Railroad Club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum located at 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions -- the club members have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

