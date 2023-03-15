Bella Vista church news

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church will be holding a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista on Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive. CBCO (https://www.cbco.org.) is sole provider of blood for most NWA medical facilities. Contact Corey Koster if you have any questions @ [email protected]

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

Lenten Services will be held on Wednesdays, March 15, 22 and 29. A simple soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. with Lenten services to follow at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Mark your calendar for United Lutheran's St. Patrick's Day Stew Supper that will be held Friday, March 17. The Great Ozark Barbershop Chorus will begin the festivities at 4:30 p.m. singing Irish tunes. The stew supper will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. or until the last bowl of stew has been served. Meals are $12 and include a full meal featuring Irish Stew, mashed potatoes, soda bread and dessert. Dine in or grab-and-go options are available. Please call the church office at 479-855-1325 to RSVP.

During the Citywide Garage Sale April 28-29, United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will be offering its church parking lot for residents to set up booths of their garage sale items. The church asks for a donation of $25 for one spot or $45 for two spots. Part of the donations will go to funding Our Little Pantry on the church property. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Disciples of Christ Men's Fellowship will meet Saturday, March 18, from 9-10:30 a.m. in Keller Hall. The meeting includes breakfast, a short devotional time and various workshops or presentations. The meeting is led by Don Smither, Garry Cathcart and James Morris.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary (April 12, 1998). The event will be held in the church sanctuary and Keller Hall on Sunday, April 16.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church holds Lenten Meditation Services on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm. The theme of the meditations this year is "His Final Steps." There is a Snack Sack Fellowship afterwards. All are invited for the services and then join the fellowship with a sack dinner brought by individual participants.

Special services in early April are:

April 6 at 5:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday Service, with communion.

April 7 at 5:30 p.m., Good Friday service of shadows.

April 9 at 9:30 a.m., Easter preparation and celebration. There will be an Easter brunch following the Easter service. All are invited to worship; share in fellowship and meals; walk His final steps to the cross; then celebrate His death and resurrection with our church family.

Choir practice is on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. after the Snack Sack Fellowship in preparation for the Easter season.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all seniors in the community. The classes are held at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics); Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics).

Presbyterian Church

of Bella Vista

A Men's Roadside Pickup is scheduled for March 18 at 9 a.m. Meet at the church, located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Call Barry Owen (876-8432) with any questions.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

Lenten worship services are held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week.

GriefShare classes will begin April 4 and continue to June 27. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. They meet in the church library every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where those in need in the Bella Vista community are served.

The Quilter's meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month starting at 8:30 a.m. This group makes quilts for those in need, and baby quilts that are given to new born babies so that they can have a quilt to go home in from the hospital.

The Sonday Riders will begin riding again on April 2. They meet in the church parking lot at 2 p.m. for a fun day of riding. All 2-, 3- and 4- wheel riders are welcome.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Catholic Church

The next Lenten fish fry will be held Friday, March 31, at the church. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and genuine Christian fellowship. It is ecumenical in design, non-denominational, open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

They meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]