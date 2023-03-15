Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 27

Circle K

3301 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: No date-marking on packaged sides that are packaged in the store.

Noncritical violations: None

Krispy Kreme

1502 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food Manager certificate on file is expired. No one was able to provide proof of certification during the inspection. Accumulation of mold beside gasket of walk-in cooler. A pipe burst during cold weather and there is still a leak that leaves water on the floor in storage area.

Subway

1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One worker is wearing bracelets on both wrists and rings on both hands.

Feb. 28

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd, Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: Uncovered pans of raw chicken on floor of large walk-in cooler. Single-use glove with sauce and spices on it had been used and left on prep table to be used again.

Priority foundation violations: No Certified Food Manager available.

Core violations: Pans of chicken stored on floor of large walk-in cooler. Cardboard being used to line shelves in small walk-in cooler. Small growth on plastic chute of ice maker. Wall by handsink and ice machine is coated in dust.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floors under and around equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Walls, particularly near warewash area, have an accumulation of food residue. Ice build-up on back of fans in walk-in freezer. Walk-in freezer door does not close tightly. Coving below three-compartment sink is coming off the wall, allowing water to drip behind it.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 1

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels provided at handwashing sink closest to large warewashing sink. No hand soap provided at handsink closest to large warewashing sink.

Core violations: There is layer of ice at least 3 inches thick under the dunnage rack and a column of ice at least 18 inches tall on top of the dunnage rack that is located under the fans of the standalone walk-in freezer.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 2

Panda Express

319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Water leaking from ceiling in drive-through section. Water is being collected in buckets.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Cuisine, LLC

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: Large bucket labeled "Nail acrylic" is being used to store raw chicken.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood and on the vent hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris, residue, and dust. Inside of microwave there is an accumulation of food debris and grease.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The Witching Hour

704 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Mac and cheese at 133 degrees in hot-hold unit. Cheese dip at 130 degrees in hot-hold unit.

Noncritical violations: None

March 3

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of food grime on inside door of walk-in cooler. Large amount of food spilled on floor of walk-in freezers.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Front handsink is currently turned off due to pipes leaking.

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Food items in bottom of prep table were above 44-45 degrees. Gaskets/seals are coming off two of the prep cooler doors and another door is coming off of hinge.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Wok N Roll Hibachi

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handsink blocked by dirty dishes.

Core violations: Quat test strips not available. Grease and food build-up under grill and around upright freezer.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 27 -- Ardis Ann Middle School, 3400 Highway 72 W., Bentonville

Feb. 28 -- Coleman Hospitality Group, LLC, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle, Suite 106, Bentonville; Lenny's Grill & Subs, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville; Plaza At Highlands Crossing, 1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista; Sushiboi, Inc., 1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

March 1 -- For The Love, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; Honey Baked Ham Company And Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville

March 3 -- Third Space Coffee, LLC, 1312 Melissa Drive, Bentonville