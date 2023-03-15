70th anniversary

Carmen and Dorothy Phillips of Bella Vista will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Lodge on Loch Lomond in Bella Vista. The couple was married on March 29, 1953, in Fairfax, Mo. They have three children, Jeff (deceased), Cindy of Atlanta and Brad of Chicago; three grandchildren, Russell, Erick and Paige; and three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to the celebration.