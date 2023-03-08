Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Golfers Warren and Wilma Luke watch their respective shots off the No. 6 tee box Sunday afternoon. The two were getting in a final round of vacation golf before leaving the next day for their home in Sioux Falls, S.D. Warren Luke said they've been coming to Bella Vista to spend some vacation time for "about 25 years," adding, "The first time we came here the only place to eat was the Dairy Queen."

