Steve Cottrell from Carthage, Mo., speaks at CWRT in Bella Vista

by Staff Reports | March 8, 2023 at 9:20 a.m.
Submitted photo Steve Cottrell of the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum in Carthage, Mo., speaks to an audience of about 40 at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday, March 2. He is also the author of several books about the Civil War.

Steve Cottrell of the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum in Carthage, Mo., spoke to an audience of about 40 at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on March 2. He is also the author of several books about the Civil War.

The next meeting will be held at the museum on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. with Dr. William Piston, author and professor emeritus from Missouri State University, whose topic will be "Marmaduke's First Raid/Desperation and Courage in the Trans-Mississippi January 1863." Admission is free but donations are accepted to help with speaker expenses. For information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or [email protected]

Print Headline: Cottrell speaks at the Civil War Round Table

