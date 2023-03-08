Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Lulu, a 5-year-old hound mix. Lulu is housebroken, up to date on her vaccinations and has been microchipped. She tends to pick and choose her dog friends and is generally good with male dogs but not too fond of some female dogs. She has been at the shelter for two years. Lulu was adopted out as a puppy, then the people lost their home after having her for two years and they brought her back. She loves all people. Lulu's adoption fee is $75. For more information on Lulu, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

