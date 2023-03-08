LETTER: Street Maintenace Department deserves our thanks

I especially want to thank the Bella Vista Street Maintenance Department for being so prompt in responding to my call. A tree had fallen across the street when we had that really bad windy storm. They cleared the street and only a few days later a crew of about four or five men came with a wood grinder and chain saw to clean up all the debris. I expressed my appreciation and thanked them for their kindness. They weren't just standing around, but were all busy, working diligently.

I believe our country needs to hear more news about kindness, love and appreciation. Goodness and thoughtfulness are contagious!

Thank you to the Bella Vista Street Maintenance Department!

Doris Rhodes

Bella Vista