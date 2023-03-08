February marriage licenses

The following are marriage licenses applied for during the month of February per Benton County Records.
Feb. 3
Christopher Mark Franklin, 53, and Mary Malinda Core, 55, both of Bella Vista
Nathan Lee Washburn, 26, and Samantha Sherrolyn Biazo, 35, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 8
Zachary Ray Crosslin, 35, and Tasha Lynea Rogers, 39, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 15
Michael Matthew Kimes, 42, and Elissa Ann Allee, 38, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 16
Logan Cole Spencer, 25, and Rachel Rose Brown, 26, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 22
Austin Jerome Naeger, 32, and Bailey Ranae Wilkins, 28, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 27
Donald Edward Atkinson, 30, and Taylor Ann Crain, 31, both of Bella Vista
Ryan James Wolf, 32, and Sierra Nickell Beihoffer, 27, both of Bella Vista