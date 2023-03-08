February marriage licenses

The following are marriage licenses applied for during the month of February per Benton County Records.

Feb. 3

Christopher Mark Franklin, 53, and Mary Malinda Core, 55, both of Bella Vista

Nathan Lee Washburn, 26, and Samantha Sherrolyn Biazo, 35, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 8

Zachary Ray Crosslin, 35, and Tasha Lynea Rogers, 39, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 15

Michael Matthew Kimes, 42, and Elissa Ann Allee, 38, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 16

Logan Cole Spencer, 25, and Rachel Rose Brown, 26, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 22

Austin Jerome Naeger, 32, and Bailey Ranae Wilkins, 28, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 27

Donald Edward Atkinson, 30, and Taylor Ann Crain, 31, both of Bella Vista

Ryan James Wolf, 32, and Sierra Nickell Beihoffer, 27, both of Bella Vista