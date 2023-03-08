Cooper Elementary students dress up for Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Some students at Cooper Elementary School celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday on Tuesday, March 2, by dressing up like the Cat in the Hat or other characters from Dr. Seuss' books.
Cooper Elementary students dress up for Dr. Seuss’ birthdayby Rachel Dickerson | March 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Cooper Elementary School students (from left) Ali Brown, Sofia Gutierrez, Gwendolyn Harald and Finley Poole dressed up like Dr. Seuss characters in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Thursday, March 2.
