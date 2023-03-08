The Weekly Vista
Cooper Elementary students dress up for Dr. Seuss’ birthday

by Rachel Dickerson | March 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Cooper Elementary School students (from left) Ali Brown, Sofia Gutierrez, Gwendolyn Harald and Finley Poole dressed up like Dr. Seuss characters in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Thursday, March 2.

Some students at Cooper Elementary School celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday on Tuesday, March 2, by dressing up like the Cat in the Hat or other characters from Dr. Seuss' books.

  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Ms. Bentley's first grade class at Cooper Elementary School wore Cat in the Hat hats in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday on Thursday, March 2.
  

Print Headline: Cooper Elementary students dress up for Dr. Seuss’ birthday

