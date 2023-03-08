College Honors

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville

UA-Fayetteville announces its Fall 2022 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. More than 8,000 students call Fulbright College home with areas of study and research across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

Local Bella Vista students who have made the Dean's List include: Isabella Adams, Mackenzie Allen, Anthony Carreira, Abriana Ciabattari, Grace Clark, Candace Cochran, Breightyn Criswell, Megan DeFalco, Abigail Dimm, Olivia Ervin, Madison Faulkner, Robert Fought, Chase Freeman, Skylar Hames, Kate Hodgson, McKinley Hughes, Misty Ingalls, Lorelei Kellhofer, Grace Killingbeck, Shaylee Luedders, Emma Mosher, Isabella Oseguera, Averi Pick, Brianna Smith, Abigail Sobiech, Faith Sobiech, Audrey Warner, Amy Whiteside and Abagail Worthington.

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith

UA-Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are now included in a unique list called the Chancellor's List, in addition to the Dean's List.

Students who earned Chancellor's List honors are marked with an asterisk. Local Bella Vista residents who have earned these honors are Sydney Houghton, Noah Tawney* and Brooks West.

University of Mississippi

Gwendelyn Gardner, of Bella Vista, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll. This list is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The list of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 has been released by Oregon State University. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and have earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. A total of 12,220 students received this distinction, including Bella Vista's Mary Ann A. Wehrle, who is a senior studying Natural Resources.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of a 3.5 grade-point average or above, including Bella Vista resident Andrea Kugler.