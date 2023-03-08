Cards and Games

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Feb. 23 were: first -- Deanna Smith; second -- Jean Spaight; third -- Marty Watson.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate

Bridge

Winners Feb. 23 were: North-South -- Martha Kolb and Laura Batey; East-West -- Ernie Grant and Deborah Dawes.

Winners Feb. 28 were: North-South -- Andrea and Michael Schomaker; East-West -- Diane and Joe Warren.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on Feb. 27 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Edie Howard; second -- Kathy Ayres. Table Two: first -- Terry Oaks; second -- Mabel Ashline. The winners in Texas Canasta were Sheri Bone and Winona Brackeen.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners Feb. 28 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, in Parrish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Second Thursday

Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

St. Bernard Second

Monday Pinochle

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in Parrish Hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376 for further details.

St. Bernard's

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]