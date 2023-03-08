Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 20

7:27 a.m. Police received a report on Dorking Lane that someone's vehicle was broken into and a handgun was stolen.

10:34 p.m. Police arrested Stephen David Curgan, 34, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Wellington.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10:25 a.m. Police received a report on Netherton Lane that a dog in the neighborhood was outside barking and the reporting person was afraid it was abandoned. Police responded and spoke to the homeowner. The dog was not abandoned and was not barking.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

6:08 p.m. Police received a report on Argyll Drive that a dog in the neighborhood broke off its leash and came after the reporting person. The person sprayed the dog with mace to get away, the report said. Police attempted to contact the homeowner and left a voicemail.

Thursday, Feb. 23

10:28 a.m. Police received a report on Oldbury Lane that someone's garage door lock was broken and they thought someone may have tried to get into their home previously.

Friday, Feb. 24

5:33 a.m. Police received a report on Ingleborough Drive that a Penske truck was outside being loud and waking everyone up. The reporting person told the driver it was quiet hours until 7 a.m. to no avail. The caller called back and reported the operator was using a forklift and dropping bricks next to the home.

Saturday, Feb. 25

12:31 a.m. Police received a report at the rest area at the Arkansas Welcome Center that someone was trying to sleep and other people were making a lot of noise.

11:02 p.m. Police arrested Andrew James Miles, 18, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a suspicious person call at Goodwill.

Sunday, Feb. 26

9:23 p.m. Police arrested Joshua William Fedorchak, 28, in connection with DWI third, DWI refusal to submit and driving without headlights on during a traffic stop at Cooper and Arkansas Highway 279.